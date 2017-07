Epic doom metal legends Candlemass performed a highly anticipated show at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2013. Video of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Prophet”

“Bewitched”

“Dark Reflections”

“Waterwitch”

“Emperor Of The Void”

“Under The Oak”

“At The Galows End”

“Psalms For The Dead”

“Black As Time”

“Crystal Ball”

“Solitude”