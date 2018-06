Doom metal heroes Candlemass performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full performance can be found below.

Setlist:

Intro ("Gothic Stone")

"Well Of Stones"

"Codex Gigas"

"At The Gallows End"

"Samarithan"

Interlude ("March Funebre")

"Dark Are The Veils Of Death"

"Mourner's Lament"

"Bewitched"