CANDLEMASS - More Details Revealed For First-Ever Livestreaming Concert

Experience the electricity of a live Candlemass performance straight from your home! The Swedish Grammis award-winning/US Grammy-nominated doom metal legends are scheduled to host their very first livestreaming concert - a special performance to be broadcast from Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden.

The livestream will take place Friday, July 3 at 8 PM, CEST/2 PM, EDT/11 AM, PDT. Produced by Blackbox, the livestream will be of professional quality and will feature multiple camera angles to add to the experience.

Tickets for the livestreaming concert can be purchased here, which is also the location to view the stream itself day-of-show. Fans who are unable to tune in at the time of the livestream can still purchase a ticket and replay the performance as many times as they wish for a limited time.

Candlemass will perform selections from their renowned catalog - including tracks from their recent album The Door To Doom and EP The Pendulum - and have hinted at trying out new material as well.

Bassist Leif Edling says: “Most of our live gigs during 2020 have been cancelled or moved to a later date in 2021. A disappointing fact for both fans and band, so we’re very happy to announce that Candlemass will perform live to give you all an evening of Epic Doom ‘N Gloom very soon!

"I got some really cool riffs that would be great to jam away on that evening. Why not offer the fans something new that nobody ever heard before? Make the livestream a bit more interesting.”