CANDLEMASS Name GHOST's Tobias Forge As Special Guest Artist On House Of Doom 10"

Candlemass have revealed that Ghost's Tobias Forge (Papa Emeritus III) is the special guest that will appear on exclusive 10" vinyl version of the band's House Of Doom EP, out on May 25th via Napalm Records. The Swedish pioneers of timeless slowness, are back in top form, distilling the essence of epic doom metal. It only takes a few short bars of the title track "House Of Doom" to feel that familiar sensation again: yes, Leif Edling - aka the undisputed king of minor key songwriting - has returned. With him, he brings frenzied riffing, melancholy made sound and warm Hammond organ tapestries that form the pillars of every Candlemass classic.

Mats Levén on the EP: “We in Candlemass are proud to present 4 new songs to the world on the new EP House Of Doom! The title track is inspired by the House of Doom game from Hyperfrost. We're also very happy that our label Napalm Records are with us all the way - 2018 will be a big year for Candlemass!”

Candlemass is back in top form with this killer doom epic. The House Of Doom EP comes with three bonus tracks, is raw and in your face and today is available for pre-order now.

Tracklisting:

"House Of Doom"

"Flowers Of Deception"

"Fortuneteller"

"Dolls On A Wall"

"House Of Doom" lyric video:

Lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Mats Levén: Vocals

(Photo - Linda Åkerberg)