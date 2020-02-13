CANDLEMASS Release "Porcelain Skull" Lyric Video
February 13, 2020, 2 hours ago
Grammy-nominated classic doom icons, Candlemass, have released a lyric video for "Porcelain Skull", featured on their upcoming The Pendulum EP. Watch below.
Candlemass don't need to drop a full-length for every release to prove they belong at the top of an entire genre and beyond. Fully comprised of never-before-heard, unused tracks cut from the The Door To Doom recording sessions, the masterful new EP, The Pendulum, is due out March 27 via Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy here.
This six track EP leads the listener through a maze of frenzied riffing, accented by Johan Langquist's distinctive vocals and the unique, melancholy sound that has proven Candlemass to be a heavy metal staple. The Pendulum is a must-have for every classic doom record collection, and will stave off the hunger for more until the band's next full-length hits.
The Pendulum tracklisting:
"The Pendulum"
"Snakes Of Goliath"
"Sub Zero"
"Aftershock"
"Porcelain Skull"
"The Cold Room"
"Porcelain Skull" lyric video:
"The Pendulum" lyric video:
Live dates:
April
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July
11 - Chelopech, Bulgaria - Park Korminesh
Candlemass lineup:
Leif Edling: Bass
Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars
Jan Lindh: Drums
Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars
Johan Langquist: Vocals