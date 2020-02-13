CANDLEMASS Release "Porcelain Skull" Lyric Video

Grammy-nominated classic doom icons, Candlemass, have released a lyric video for "Porcelain Skull", featured on their upcoming The Pendulum EP. Watch below.

Candlemass don't need to drop a full-length for every release to prove they belong at the top of an entire genre and beyond. Fully comprised of never-before-heard, unused tracks cut from the The Door To Doom recording sessions, the masterful new EP, The Pendulum, is due out March 27 via Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy here.

This six track EP leads the listener through a maze of frenzied riffing, accented by Johan Langquist's distinctive vocals and the unique, melancholy sound that has proven Candlemass to be a heavy metal staple. The Pendulum is a must-have for every classic doom record collection, and will stave off the hunger for more until the band's next full-length hits.

The Pendulum tracklisting:

"The Pendulum"
"Snakes Of Goliath"
"Sub Zero"
"Aftershock"
"Porcelain Skull"
"The Cold Room"

Live dates:

April
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July
11 - Chelopech, Bulgaria - Park Korminesh

Candlemass lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass
Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars
Jan Lindh: Drums
Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars        
Johan Langquist: Vocals



