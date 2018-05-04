CANDLEMASS - Special Guest Artist To Appear On House Of Doom 10"; Guess To Win Exclusive Vinyl

Candlemass will release their House Of Doom EP on May 25th via Napalm Records. A new message from the band follows:

"The 8th door in the House Of Doom has been opened! There are rumours of a special guest artist performing on the exclusive 10" vinyl that you can only get by playing the House Of Doom game. Who could it be?

"Go to houseofdoom.com to submit your guess. One lucky winner will get a T-shirt signed by all members of Candlemass.

"Play the game and get the chance to win the exclusive 10" vinyl. Every 5th player will win!"

The Swedish pioneers of timeless slowness, are back in top form, distilling the essence of epic doom metal. It only takes a few short bars of the title track "House Of Doom" to feel that familiar sensation again: yes, Leif Edling - aka the undisputed king of minor key songwriting - has returned. With him, he brings frenzied riffing, melancholy made sound and warm Hammond organ tapestries that form the pillars of every Candlemass classic.

Mats Levén on the EP: “We in Candlemass are proud to present 4 new songs to the world on the new EP House Of Doom! The title track is inspired by the House of Doom game from Hyperfrost. We're also very happy that our label Napalm Records are with us all the way - 2018 will be a big year for Candlemass!”

Candlemass is back in top form with this killer doom epic. The House Of Doom EP comes with three bonus tracks, is raw and in your face and today is available for pre-order now.

Tracklisting:

"House Of Doom"

"Flowers Of Deception"

"Fortuneteller"

"Dolls On A Wall"

"House Of Doom" lyric video:

Lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Mats Levén: Vocals

(Photo - Linda Åkerberg)