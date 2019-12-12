CANDLEMASS To Headline Hell's Heroes 3 Festival; SATAN, RIOT ACT, SLOUGH FEG, NIGHT DEMON And Others Confirmed

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the third annual Hell's Heroes Festival. The all-day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international underground metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event.

Swedish doom metal legends Candlemass will headline Hell's Heroes 3; the group was recently nominated for a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance" for its new song "Astorolus - The Great Octopus" featuring Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Tickets for Hell's Heroes 3 are on sale now, here.

Candlemass' appearance at Hell's Heroes 3 is of particular note as it will be the band's first US show since the return of original singer Johan Langquist.

Joining Candlemass at Hell's Heroes 3 will be UK New Wave of British Heavy Metal standouts Satan, Riot Act, featuring members of NY metal titans Riot, Bay Area folklore-influenced metallers Slough Feg, Austin epic metal squad Eternal Champion, surging California titans Haunt, So-Cal scorchers Night Demon, Boston trad-metal bruisers Magic Circle, Vancouver's Gatekeeper, Chicago's High Spirits, Denmark's doomy Altar of Oblivion, and Canadian metal bands Riot City, Traveler and Smoulder.

"We are very excited to announce a third year for the Hell's Heroes Festival, following the success of the first two events," says organizer Christian Larson. "We are stoked to announce Candlemass as headliners with Johan Langquist back in the band! Riot originally broke in Texas so it's also really special to have them be a part of the festival this year. Headbangers, get ready for another killer lineup of traditional metal!"

Hell's Heroes 2019 recap video:

(Photo - Anders Pålsson)