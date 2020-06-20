CANDLEMASS To Perform Brand New Material During Upcoming Livestream From Stockholm

On Friday, July 3rd, doom icons Candlemass goes out live to the world from Studio Gröndal in Stockholm, Sweden. The band will play songs from their highly successful 2019 Door To Doom tour, as well as trying out some brand new material.

"I got some really cool riffs that would be great to jam away on that evening" says bassist / songwriter Leif Edling. "Why not offer the fans something new nobody never heard before? Make the livestream a bit more interesting."

The Candlemass livestream can be heard and seen here.

Back in February, Candlemass, have released a lyric video for "Porcelain Skull", featured on their EP, The Pendulum EP. Watch below.

This six track EP leads the listener through a maze of frenzied riffing, accented by Johan Langquist's distinctive vocals and the unique, melancholy sound that has proven Candlemass to be a heavy metal staple. The Pendulum is a must-have for every classic doom record collection, and will stave off the hunger for more until the band's next full-length hits.

The Pendulum tracklisting:

"The Pendulum"

"Snakes Of Goliath"

"Sub Zero"

"Aftershock"

"Porcelain Skull"

"The Cold Room"

"Porcelain Skull" lyric video:

"The Pendulum" lyric video:

Candlemass lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Johan Langquist: Vocals