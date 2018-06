New Orleans-based metal band Cane Hill have released a video for "It Follows", featured on the band's second full-length Too Far Gone, available via Rise Records. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Too Far Gone"

"Lord Of Flies"

"Singing In The Swamp"

"Erased"

"Why?"

"It Follows"

"Scumbag"

"Hateful"

"10 Cents"

"The End"

"It Follows" video:

"10 Cents":

"Too Far Gone" video:

"Lord Of Flies" video: