CANE HILL Drop “Acid Rain” Video

New Orleans four-piece Cane Hill will release a brand new record titled Kill the Sun via Rise Records on January 18, 2019.

The band has just shared the new video for the trippy track "Acid Rain."

"We spent the summer working on new Cane Hill music," the band said. "We've embraced the weirder and mellower side of what we do, as it's something we think is important to our band. With that in mind, we've been in the studio with the incredibly talented Kris Crummett, working on music that embellishes those elements. It's six songs of dark, twisted, and semi-acoustic beauty. We're incredibly proud of it and can't wait for you to hear it."

The band continued, “We wanted to embrace some leftover emotions we've been dealing with since getting our shit together while exploring our own musical limitations. We made this semi-acoustic record because we needed to for ourselves — and because honestly, why the fuck not?"

Cane Hill will hit the road again this winter supporting Sevendust.

Tracklisting:

“86d – No Escort”

“Empty”

“Save Me”

“Kill The Sun”

“Acid Rain”

“Smoking Man”

“Acid Rain” video:

Dates with Sevendust:

February

1 — Houston, TX — Scout Bar

2 — New Orleans, LA — Southport Music Hall

4 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

5 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

6 — Greenville, SC — The Firmament

8 — Greensboro, NC — Blind Tiger

9 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

10 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

13 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

14 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

15 — Providence, RI — The Strand

16 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

18 — New Haven, CT — Toad's Place

19 — Poughkeepsie, NY — The Chance

20 — Buffalo, NY — Rapids

22 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop

25 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall

26 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

27 — Columbia, MO — The Blue Note

March

1 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

3 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center