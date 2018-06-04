CANE HILL, KING 810 Announce Summer Co-Headline Tour

King 810 and Cane Hill will embark on a co-headline tour this summer. The Last Ten Seconds Of Life will serve as support on all dates. The trek kicks off on July 26th in Indianapolis, Indiana and runs through August 11th in Joliet, Illinois. All dates are listed below.

July

26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

27 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

28 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

29 - Albany, NY - Jupiter Hall

31 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

August

1 - Reading, PA - Reverb

2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's

3 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

4 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

5 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

7 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's Entertainment Center

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Cane Hill have dropped the video for "It Follows". The song appears on the band's second album, Too Far Gone, out now via Rise Records. The label will also release a limited edition colored vinyl version of Too Far Gone, details are in the graphic below.

King 810's most recent album, La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, was released in 2016 and features the gripping single "Alpha & Omega". The album title is a reference to the duel themes of the record: the real life violence and despair of Flint, MI that builds the basis of frontman David Gunn's narrative and secondly, the steady desensitization and terminal closing down of the human spirit experienced when confronted with those real life conditions.