CANE HILL Streaming New Song "10 Cents"; New Album Due In January

New Orleans-based metal band, Cane Hill, are streaming the new song "10 Cents". The song will appear on the band's second full-length, Too Far Gone, out January 19th through Rise Records.

"This song is about watching all of our idols and heroes fall," said singer Elijah Witt. "Sometimes, their lives end. And other times, you just see someone you've held on a pedestal fall off. Heroes die — every time."

Too Far Gone, which is the follow up to 2016's Smile, is available for pre-order here..

Tracklisting:

"Too Far Gone"

"Lord Of Flies"

"Singing In The Swamp"

"Erased"

"Why?"

"It Follows"

"Scumbag"

"Hateful"

"10 Cents"

"The End"

"10 Cents":

"Too Far Gone" video:

"Lord Of Flies" video:

Cane Hill will return to the road this winter, embarking on a North American tour with Of Mice & Men, Blessthefall, and Fire From the Gods. Cane Hill will also appear at Rock On The Range in the spring.