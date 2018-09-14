CANE HILL Streaming “Too Far Gone”, “Singing In The Swamp” From Live From The Bible Belt Album

New Orleans four-piece Cane Hill will embark on their first-ever headline North American tour next weekend. They willl be joined on the road by Sharptooth and Afterlife as support.

In advance of the trek, the band is releasing the live album Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt today, September 14.

The band shared two songs — "Too Far Gone" and "Singing In The Swamp" — ahead of the album release. Both originally appear on the band's latest album Too Far Gone.

These live renditions certainly offer fans a taste of what Cane Hill are like onstage and of what's to come with the headline run.

"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had."

“Too Far Gone”:

“Singing In The Swamp”:

The tour kicks off on September 21st in Orlando and runs through November 3rd in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.

Dates:

September

21 — Orlando, FL — Soundbar

22 — Margate, FL — O'Malleys

23 — Pensacola, FL — Vinyl Music Hall

24 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade

25 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506

27 — Charleston, WV — The Bakery

28 — Nashville, TN — The End

29 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival*

30 — Columbus, OH — The A&R Music Bar

October

1 — Baltimore, MD — Raven Inn

2 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie

3 — Boston, MA — Middle East Upstairs

4 — Trenton, NJ — Championship Bar

5 — Amityville, NY — Amityville Music Hall

6 — Brooklyn, NY — Knitting Factory

8 — Toronto, ON — Hard Luck

9 — Buffalo, NY — Mohawk Place

10 — Millvale, PA — Funhouse Mr. Smalls

11 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry

12 — Pontiac, MI — The Pike Room

13 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen

14 — Burnsville, MN — The Garage

15 — Des Moines, IA — Vaudeville

17 — Denver, CO — Larimer Lounger

18 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

19 — Boise, ID — The Shredder

21 — Seattle, WA — Vera Project

22 — Portland, OR — Paris Theatre

23 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom Of The Hill

24 — Sacramento, CA — Holy Diver

25 — Los Angeles, CA — Hi Hat

26 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction

27 — Phoenix, AZ — Pub Rock

28 — Albuquerque, NM — Launchpad

31 — Dallas, TX — RBC

November

1 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

2 — Houston, TX — Secret Group

3 — New Orleans, LA — Gasa Gasa

*Festival appearance, Cane Hill only