CANE HILL To Embark On First Ever North American Headline Tour This Fall
July 25, 2018, 43 minutes ago
New Orleans four-piece Cane Hill will embark on their first-ever headline North American tour this fall. The band will hit the road with Sharptooth and Afterlife as support.
"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had."
Additionally, Cane Hill will be releasing a live album — Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt. It will be issued digitally and as a limited edition vinyl that's only available for purchase as part of ticket presale bundles for the tour, while stock lasts. Blackcraft Cult will serve as the sponsor of the tour and these ticket bundles will include a limited edition, numbered, and signed screen print, along with both the live album and the latest studio album, Too Far Gone.
Presale tickets are available now, while the general on-sale is set for Friday, July 27th at 10 AM local time. All ticket information is available here.
The tour kicks off on September 21st in Orlando and runs through November 3rd in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.
Dates:
September
21 — Orlando, FL — Soundbar
22 — Margate, FL — O'Malleys
23 — Pensacola, FL — Vinyl Music Hall
24 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade
25 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506
27 — Charleston, WV — The Bakery
28 — Nashville, TN — The End
29 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival*
30 — Columbus, OH — The A&R Music Bar
October
1 — Baltimore, MD — Raven Inn
2 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie
3 — Boston, MA — Middle East Upstairs
4 — Trenton, NJ — Championship Bar
5 — Amityville, NY — Amityville Music Hall
6 — Brooklyn, NY — Knitting Factory
8 — Toronto, ON — Hard Luck
9 — Buffalo, NY — Mohawk Place
10 — Millvale, PA — Funhouse Mr. Smalls
11 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry
12 — Pontiac, MI — The Pike Room
13 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen
14 — Burnsville, MN — The Garage
15 — Des Moines, IA — Vaudeville
17 — Denver, CO — Larimer Lounger
18 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court
19 — Boise, ID — The Shredder
21 — Seattle, WA — Vera Project
22 — Portland, OR — Paris Theatre
23 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom Of The Hill
24 — Sacramento, CA — Holy Diver
25 — Los Angeles, CA — Hi Hat
26 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction
27 — Phoenix, AZ — Pub Rock
28 — Albuquerque, NM — Launchpad
31 — Dallas, TX — RBC
November
1 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live
2 — Houston, TX — Secret Group
3 — New Orleans, LA — Gasa Gasa
*Festival appearance, Cane Hill only