CANE HILL To Embark On First Ever North American Headline Tour This Fall

New Orleans four-piece Cane Hill will embark on their first-ever headline North American tour this fall. The band will hit the road with Sharptooth and Afterlife as support.

"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had."

Additionally, Cane Hill will be releasing a live album — Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt. It will be issued digitally and as a limited edition vinyl that's only available for purchase as part of ticket presale bundles for the tour, while stock lasts. Blackcraft Cult will serve as the sponsor of the tour and these ticket bundles will include a limited edition, numbered, and signed screen print, along with both the live album and the latest studio album, Too Far Gone.

Presale tickets are available now, while the general on-sale is set for Friday, July 27th at 10 AM local time. All ticket information is available here.

The tour kicks off on September 21st in Orlando and runs through November 3rd in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.

Dates:

September

21 — Orlando, FL — Soundbar

22 — Margate, FL — O'Malleys

23 — Pensacola, FL — Vinyl Music Hall

24 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade

25 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506

27 — Charleston, WV — The Bakery

28 — Nashville, TN — The End

29 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival*

30 — Columbus, OH — The A&R Music Bar

October

1 — Baltimore, MD — Raven Inn

2 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie

3 — Boston, MA — Middle East Upstairs

4 — Trenton, NJ — Championship Bar

5 — Amityville, NY — Amityville Music Hall

6 — Brooklyn, NY — Knitting Factory

8 — Toronto, ON — Hard Luck

9 — Buffalo, NY — Mohawk Place

10 — Millvale, PA — Funhouse Mr. Smalls

11 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry

12 — Pontiac, MI — The Pike Room

13 — Chicago, IL — Beat Kitchen

14 — Burnsville, MN — The Garage

15 — Des Moines, IA — Vaudeville

17 — Denver, CO — Larimer Lounger

18 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

19 — Boise, ID — The Shredder

21 — Seattle, WA — Vera Project

22 — Portland, OR — Paris Theatre

23 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom Of The Hill

24 — Sacramento, CA — Holy Diver

25 — Los Angeles, CA — Hi Hat

26 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction

27 — Phoenix, AZ — Pub Rock

28 — Albuquerque, NM — Launchpad

31 — Dallas, TX — RBC

November

1 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

2 — Houston, TX — Secret Group

3 — New Orleans, LA — Gasa Gasa

*Festival appearance, Cane Hill only