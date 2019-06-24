CANNABIS CORPSE Announce Additional North American Headline Shows

Stoner death metallers, Cannabis Corpse, have announced a new run of live performances in North America this August. After hitting four cities from July 11-14, the band will take a two week break and will return on August 1 in Toronto, ON and will conclude the trek on August 4 in Providence, RI. The full itinerary follows.

Dates:

July
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose
13 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
14 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

August
1 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
2 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
3 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub
4 - Providence, RI - Alchemy



