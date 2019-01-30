CANNABIS CORPSE Announce North American Dates Supporting PSYCROPTIC
Stoner death metallers Cannabis Corpse will be embarking on an extensive North American tour this spring in support of Psycroptic. The two-month long trek will kick off on April 12th in Brooklyn, NY at Gold Sounds and will conclude on May 8th in Philadelphia, PA at Voltage Lounge.
Dates:
April
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds
13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats
15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Liquor Lee's Lounge
18 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
19 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
21 - Salt Lake City UT - Metro Music Hall
23 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR
24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One - Union
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
29 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
May
1 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live!
2 – Corpus Christi, TX – House Of Rock
3 – Lafayette, LA – The District
4 – Orlando, FL – The Haven
5 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
6 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
7 – Richmond, VA – The Camel
8 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge
Cannabis Corpse's last full-length album, The Left Hand Pass, was released in 2017 via Season of Mist. The band is led by the imitable Phil "LandPhil" Hall (Municipal Waste) and his twin brother Josh "Hallhammer" Hall, who are also joined by guitarists Ray Suhy (Six Feet Under) and Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Arsis).
Under the influence of the genre legends who preceded them, the trio give rise to unrelenting piece of crushing, weed-themed death replete with their signature, THC-fueled, horror fiction lyrics. As tracks such as "The 420th Crusade," "Chronic Breed," and the title track illustrate, Left Hand Pass is another massive step-forward for the band and a monumental piece of U.S. death metal.