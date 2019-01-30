CANNABIS CORPSE Announce North American Dates Supporting PSYCROPTIC

Stoner death metallers Cannabis Corpse will be embarking on an extensive North American tour this spring in support of Psycroptic. The two-month long trek will kick off on April 12th in Brooklyn, NY at Gold Sounds and will conclude on May 8th in Philadelphia, PA at Voltage Lounge.

Dates:

April

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds

13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats

15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Liquor Lee's Lounge

18 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

21 - Salt Lake City UT - Metro Music Hall

23 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One - Union

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

29 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

May

1 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live!

2 – Corpus Christi, TX – House Of Rock

3 – Lafayette, LA – The District

4 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

5 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

6 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

7 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge

Cannabis Corpse's last full-length album, The Left Hand Pass, was released in 2017 via Season of Mist. The band is led by the imitable Phil "LandPhil" Hall (Municipal Waste) and his twin brother Josh "Hallhammer" Hall, who are also joined by guitarists Ray Suhy (Six Feet Under) and Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Arsis).

Under the influence of the genre legends who preceded them, the trio give rise to unrelenting piece of crushing, weed-themed death replete with their signature, THC-fueled, horror fiction lyrics. As tracks such as "The 420th Crusade," "Chronic Breed," and the title track illustrate, Left Hand Pass is another massive step-forward for the band and a monumental piece of U.S. death metal.