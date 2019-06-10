CANNABIS CORPSE Announce US Headlining Performances

Stoner death metallers, Cannabis Corpse, have announced a run of live performances in four cities in the Northeast of the US. The trek will kick off in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, July 11 and will conclude on Sunday, July 14 in Queens, NY. The full itinerary can be found below.

Speaking about the upcoming dates, the band comments, "What's up headbangers! Cannabis Corpse is going out for a short weekend of Northeast shows this July, so grab your bongs, blunts and beach towels and come out prepared to get killed by a rampaging mutated weed monster."

Dates:

July

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

13 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

14 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51