CANNABIS CORPSE Share Official Animated Music Video For "From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration"
November 22, 2019, 28 minutes ago
Stoner death metal icons, Cannabis Corpse, have shared the official animated music video for the song "From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration", taken from the band's latest album, Nug So Vile. The hilarious clip, which was once again created entirely by drummer Josh "Hallhammer" Hall, can be viewed below:
Nug So Vile was mixed and mastered at Blaze of Torment Studio by Jarrett Pritchard. The artwork was created by Par Olofson. The album can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Conquerors Of Chronageddon"
"Nug So Vile"
"Blunt Force Domain"
"Cylinders Of Madness"
"Blasphemy Made Hash"
"Cheeba Jigsore Quandary"
"Edibles Autopsy"
"Dawn Of Weed Possession"
"The Cone Is Red (Long Live The Cone)"
"The Ultimate Indicantation"
"From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration" (Bonus Track)
Album stream:
"Dawn Of Weed Possession" video:
"Blunt Force Domain" lyric video:
"Cylinders Of Madness" video:
Cannabis Corpse, will be starting the new year with a headlining European tour in which they will be supported by label mates, Withered.
The rampage will kick off at the Cinema in Aalst, Belgium on January 3, and continues to wreck havoc through 13 more countries until a final curtain at the Temple of Boom in Leeds, UK. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.
Bassist/vocalist Phil "Landphil" Hall comments: "Cannabis Corpse is going to head back over to Europe early in 2020! Roll up a fatty and check out the dates!"
Dates:
January
3 - Aalst, Belgium - Cinema*
4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - DB's
5 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkey's
7 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000Fryd
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus7
10 - Oslo, Norway - Vaterland
11 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
12 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs
14 - Bratilava, Slovakia - Kulturak Klub
15 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
16 - Innsbruck, Austria - P.M.K.
17 - Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club
18 - Bolzano, Italy - Pippo Stage (no pre-sale tickets / walk up only)
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk21
20 - Aachen, Germany @Musikbunker
21 - London, England - Boston Music Room
22 - Birmingham, England - Asylum2
23 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman's
24 - Bridgewater, England - The Cobblestones
25 - Leeds, England - Temple of Boom
* with Carnation
Lineup:
Phil "Landphil" Hall: vocals, bass
Josh "HallHammer" Hall: drums
Adam Gulliams: guitars
(Photo - Kip Dawkins)