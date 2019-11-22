CANNABIS CORPSE Share Official Animated Music Video For "From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration"

Stoner death metal icons, Cannabis Corpse, have shared the official animated music video for the song "From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration", taken from the band's latest album, Nug So Vile. The hilarious clip, which was once again created entirely by drummer Josh "Hallhammer" Hall, can be viewed below:

Nug So Vile was mixed and mastered at Blaze of Torment Studio by Jarrett Pritchard. The artwork was created by Par Olofson. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Conquerors Of Chronageddon"

"Nug So Vile"

"Blunt Force Domain"

"Cylinders Of Madness"

"Blasphemy Made Hash"

"Cheeba Jigsore Quandary"

"Edibles Autopsy"

"Dawn Of Weed Possession"

"The Cone Is Red (Long Live The Cone)"

"The Ultimate Indicantation"

"From Enslavement To Hydrobliteration" (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

"Dawn Of Weed Possession" video:

"Blunt Force Domain" lyric video:

"Cylinders Of Madness" video:

Cannabis Corpse, will be starting the new year with a headlining European tour in which they will be supported by label mates, Withered.

The rampage will kick off at the Cinema in Aalst, Belgium on January 3, and continues to wreck havoc through 13 more countries until a final curtain at the Temple of Boom in Leeds, UK. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.

Bassist/vocalist Phil "Landphil" Hall comments: "Cannabis Corpse is going to head back over to Europe early in 2020! Roll up a fatty and check out the dates!"

Dates:

January

3 - Aalst, Belgium - Cinema*

4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - DB's

5 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkey's

7 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000Fryd

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus7

10 - Oslo, Norway - Vaterland

11 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

12 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs

14 - Bratilava, Slovakia - Kulturak Klub

15 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

16 - Innsbruck, Austria - P.M.K.

17 - Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club

18 - Bolzano, Italy - Pippo Stage (no pre-sale tickets / walk up only)

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk21

20 - Aachen, Germany @Musikbunker

21 - London, England - Boston Music Room

22 - Birmingham, England - Asylum2

23 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman's

24 - Bridgewater, England - The Cobblestones

25 - Leeds, England - Temple of Boom

* with Carnation

Lineup:

Phil "Landphil" Hall: vocals, bass

Josh "HallHammer" Hall: drums

Adam Gulliams: guitars

(Photo - Kip Dawkins)