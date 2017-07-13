CANNABIS CORPSE Streaming New Song “In Dank Purity”

Richmond, Virginia-based death metallers, Cannabis Corpse, will release their new album, Left Hand Pass, on September 8th via Season Of Mist. The album track “In Dank Purity” is available for streaming below.

Turning a classic album title such as Entombed’s Left Hand Path into a weedy phrase would normally be punishable by having to listen to the worst of Kenny G on continued play. Yet Cannabis Corpse not only get away with it, but the death metal and pot aficionados are actually doing exactly what their massive following is happily demanding of the Americans. Cannabis Corpse are doing once again what they are best at and hammer out a perfect death metal album that combines straight-to-the-point songwriting with technical prowess. Time to fly high again with Left Hand Pass.

Tracklisting:

“The 420th Crusade”

“In Dank Purity”

“Final Exhalation”

“Chronic Breed”

“In Battle There Is No Pot”

“Grass Obliteration”

“Left Hand Pass”

“Effigy Of The Forgetful”

“Papyrus Containing The Spell To Protect Its Possessor Against Attacks From He Who Is In the Bong Water”

“The Fiends That Come To Steal The Weed Of The Deceased”

“In Dank Purity”:

“Chronic Breed”: