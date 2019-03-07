CANNIBAL CORPSE Announces European Summer Tour
March 7, 2019, 26 minutes ago
American death metal legends, Cannibal Corpse, have just announced the dates for the European summer campaign 2019.
Tour dates:
June
8 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
9 - Regensburg, Germany - Event Hall Airport
10 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
11 - Novi Sad, Russia - Novosadski Sajam
12 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form
13 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic
14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mix Tape 5
15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
16 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus 117 Academy
18 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC
20 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
21 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
22 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
24 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
25 - Parma, Italy - Villa Del Fulcino
27 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
28 - Graefenhainichen, Germany - Full Force
29 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk'Em Open Air
30 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
July
2 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
3 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe
4 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme
5 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
6 - Limoges, France - CCM John Lennon
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona