CANNIBAL CORPSE Announces European Summer Tour

American death metal legends, Cannibal Corpse, have just announced the dates for the European summer campaign 2019.

Tour dates:

June

8 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Event Hall Airport

10 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

11 - Novi Sad, Russia - Novosadski Sajam

12 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form

13 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic

14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mix Tape 5

15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

16 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus 117 Academy

18 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC

20 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

21 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

22 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

24 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

25 - Parma, Italy - Villa Del Fulcino

27 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

28 - Graefenhainichen, Germany - Full Force

29 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk'Em Open Air

30 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

July

2 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

3 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe

4 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme

5 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

6 - Limoges, France - CCM John Lennon

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona