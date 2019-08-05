CANNIBAL CORPSE Announces North American Headlining Tour

Following their tour with Slayer, Lamb Of God, and Amon Amarth this past spring, Cannibal Corpse is ready to return to the road for a North American headlining trek this fall featuring support from Thy Art Is Murder and Perdition Temple. The tour runs from October 20th through November 27th. See all confirmed dates below.







October

20 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

21 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

22 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

24 - The Pressroom - Phoenix, AZ

25 - The Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

26 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

27 - Cargo - Reno, NV

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

29 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

30 - The Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November

1 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

2 - MacEwan Ballroom - Calgary, AB

5 - The Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

6 - Hodi's Half Note - Fort Collins, CO

7 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

8 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

9 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

10 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

12 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

13 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

14 - London Music Hall - London, ON

15 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

16 - M Telus - Montreal, QC

17 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

18 - The Royale - Boston, MA

20 - Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI

21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

22 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

23 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

24 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

26 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

27 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL