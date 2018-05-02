CANNIBAL CORPSE - Bloodthirst, Gallery Of Suicide LP Reissues Due In June

On June 1st, Cannibal Corpse will release exclusive, limited LP reissues of their classic albums Bloodthirst and Gallery Of Suicide via Metal Blade Records. See below for an overview of all versions; pre-order your copies now at Indie Merch, EMP, or eBay.

Bloodthirst LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- opaque pale lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- opaque red / white&purple splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- opaque skin pink/red marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

Gallery of Suicide LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear grey-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- opaque "dead gold" marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- transparent / red splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- ochre/clay-col marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

Cannibal Corpse released their latest album, Red Before Black, last fall. Produced by Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, Goatwhore), Red Before Black once more raises the stakes, making it very clear who sets the standard when it comes to always compelling music that is equally brutal and complex. Moreover, the band have pushed themselves again, ensuring that it stands out from their catalog.

"Throughout our career we've tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression. Red Before Black continues in that direction, but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It's definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we've done recently," asserts bassist Alex Webster.

"We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them, and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums," adds drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz. "And as Alex said, musically I think it's the most raw sound we've had - and at the same time I think it's our most focused, tightest and catchiest record."