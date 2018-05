CANNIBAL CORPSE - Bloodthirst LP Reissue Streaming In Full

Tomorrow, June 1st, Cannibal Corpse will release exclusive, limited LP reissues of their classic albums Bloodthirst and Gallery Of Suicide via Metal Blade Records. A full stream of Bloodthirst can be found below.

See below for an overview of all versions; pre-order your copies now at Indie Merch, EMP, or eBay.

Bloodthirst LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)



- opaque pale lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)



- viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)



- opaque red / white&purple splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)



- opaque skin pink/red marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)



- red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

Gallery of Suicide LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)



- clear grey-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)



- opaque "dead gold" marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)



- transparent / red splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)



- ochre/clay-col marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)



- red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)