CANNIBAL CORPSE Completes New Album, Announces US Tour

This November, Cannibal Corpse will kick off a US tour, in support of their recently completed upcoming, as yet untitled full-length, due out this fall via Metal Blade Records. The trek also features Power Trip and Gatecreeper; see below for all dates.

Cannibal Corpse released their 13th studio album, A Skeletal Domain, in 2014 via Metal Blade Records and debuted at #32 on Billboard's Top 200 chart (the highest chart position in their storied career). The band's new album - which was recorded at Mana Recording Studios with producer / engineer Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Soilent Green, Belphegor, Hate Eternal) - promises to be another aggressive, powerful record in their catalog, that will surely make history once again.

November

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks

4 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

6 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9 - Houston, TX - White Oak

10 - Austin, TX - Sound on Sound Festival

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

14 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

15 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

22 - Denver, CO - Summit

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - Royale

29 - New York, NY - Stage 48

30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

December

1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

2 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater

3 - Greensboro, NC - Pete's

5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum