CANNIBAL CORPSE Completes New Album, Announces US Tour
July 24, 2017, an hour ago
This November, Cannibal Corpse will kick off a US tour, in support of their recently completed upcoming, as yet untitled full-length, due out this fall via Metal Blade Records. The trek also features Power Trip and Gatecreeper; see below for all dates.
Cannibal Corpse released their 13th studio album, A Skeletal Domain, in 2014 via Metal Blade Records and debuted at #32 on Billboard's Top 200 chart (the highest chart position in their storied career). The band's new album - which was recorded at Mana Recording Studios with producer / engineer Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Soilent Green, Belphegor, Hate Eternal) - promises to be another aggressive, powerful record in their catalog, that will surely make history once again.
November
3 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks
4 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
5 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
6 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - Trees
9 - Houston, TX - White Oak
10 - Austin, TX - Sound on Sound Festival
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
14 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
15 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
22 - Denver, CO - Summit
24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
28 - Boston, MA - Royale
29 - New York, NY - Stage 48
30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
December
1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
2 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater
3 - Greensboro, NC - Pete's
5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum