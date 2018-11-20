CANNIBAL CORPSE – Decibel Magazine Announces Special Limited-Edition Issue With Included Flexi Disc

For thirty years, Cannibal Corpse has sodomized you with meat hooks, mummified you in barbed wire and, of course, smashed your face in with a hammer. This year, Decibel Magazine is here to document every gruesome moment, with a limited-edition special issue dedicated to the band. Read up on how five horror maniacs went from amusing a certain pet detective to standing on top of the proverbial corpse pile of death metal, including:

-An Exclusive Cannibal Corpse Flexi Disc

-Kill Hall Of Fame

-The Top 50 Cannibal Corpse Songs Of All Time

-Every Studio Album Ranked

-Interview With Cover Artist Vincent Locke

This issue is not part of a Decibel subscription and can be only be purchased at this location.

The lineup for the 2019 Decibel Magazine Tour has been announced, with legendary death metallers Cannibal Corpse (pictured above) and Morbid Angel joining forces for the first time ever in America to co-headline the winter tour. Necrot and Blood Incantation round out the bill. Immolation will join the final week of the tour as main support to Morbid Angel, as Cannibal Corpse exit the tour after the New York City date.

“We’re really looking forward to our second appearance on the Decibel Tour; they always put together a killer line up and this time is no exception,” says Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster. “We’re particularly excited to be hitting the road with our friends Morbid Angel. In fact, this will be the first time we’ve toured together in the USA.”

“Everyone here in the Morbid Angel camp are stoked to do this tour with Cannibal Corpse,” says Morbid Angel’s bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker. “To celebrate, Morbid Angel will be performing a mean-ass set of songs that will cover the entirety of our years of kicking ass.”

“We will be adding some of the older songs back to our set,” assures Morbid Angel founder Trey Azagthoth. “See you all there.”

Tickets for the 2019 Decibel Magazine Tour go on sale Friday, November 16th at 10 AM local time, here.

Dates:

February

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

19 - Tucson, AZ - Club Xs

20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater

22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

March

1 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - The Concord

7 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

8 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

9 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum