CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ On 30th Anniversary Of Eaten Back To Life - "It's A Very Thrash-Oriented Album"

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Eaten Back To Life - the debut album from death metal legends Cannibal Corpse - which was released in August 1990 via Metal Blade Records.

Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz recently sat down with Banger TV to talk 30 years of Eaten Back To Life and how the band's sound evolved from their debut.

An excerpt has been transcribed as follows, with Mazurkiewicz talking about the band's listening habits in the mid-'80s: "We're just youg kids, loving our bands like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, and Black Sabbath - the main stream heavy metal, because there's nothing else. I remember hearing Metallica for the first time and it was like, 'What is this?' This is beyond anything I've ever heard. Hearing 'Metal Militia' for the first time, it was too extreme for me. I couldn't comphrend it; it was crazy! It's too much. I wasn't ready, I guess. I was still too young."