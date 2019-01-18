CANNIBAL CORPSE Enlist ERIC RUTAN To Fill In For Guitarist PAT O'BRIEN On Upcoming Tours
January 18, 2019, an hour ago
Cannibal Corpse have announced that Erik Rutan will fill in for guitarist Pat O'Brien as O'Brien tends to personal issues. Rutan will appear live with the band for the Decibel Magazine Tour and the upcoming US leg of Slayer's final tour happening this May alongside Slayer, Lamb Of God, and Amon Amarth.
This won't be the first time these death metal powerhouses have worked together; Rutan has produced four albums with Cannibal Corpse (Kill, Evisceration Plague, Torture, Red Before Black) and is uniquely equipped to fill the role - he is one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists and is known for his time as part of Morbid Angel (who are co headlining the Decibel tour alongside Cannibal) throughout the 90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars and production duties for his current band Hate Eternal.
February (with Morbid Angel, Blood Incantation, Necrot)
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
19 - Tucson, AZ - Club Xs
20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
March (with Morbid Angel, Blood Incantation, Necrot)
1 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
4 - Chicago, IL - The Concord
7 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
May (with Slayer, Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth)
2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre
3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
5 - El Paso, TX - UTEP/Don Haskins Center
7 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
8 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
13 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweasther Post Pavilion
16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Center
20 - Youngstown, OH - Covel Centre
22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
24 - Camdel, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center