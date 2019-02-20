CANNIBAL CORPSE - Fan-Filmed Live Video With Guitarist ERIK RUTAN From San Antonio Show Posted

Cannibal Corpse recently announced that Erik Rutan will fill in for guitarist Pat O'Brien as O'Brien tends to personal issues. Rutan will appear live with the band for the Decibel Magazine Tour and the upcoming US leg of Slayer's final tour happening this May alongside Slayer, Lamb Of God, and Amon Amarth.

Fan-filmed video of Cannibal Corpse performing with Rutan for the first time on the tour - February 17th in San Antonio, TX - is available below.

This is not the first time these death metal powerhouses have worked together; Rutan has produced four albums with Cannibal Corpse (Kill, Evisceration Plague, Torture, Red Before Black) and is uniquely equipped to fill the role - he is one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists and is known for his time as part of Morbid Angel (who are co headlining the Decibel tour alongside Cannibal) throughout the 90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars and production duties for his current band Hate Eternal.

February (with Morbid Angel, Blood Incantation, Necrot)

20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

March (with Morbid Angel, Blood Incantation, Necrot)

1 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - The Concord

7 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

May (with Slayer, Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth)

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

5 - El Paso, TX - UTEP/Don Haskins Center

7 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

8 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

13 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweasther Post Pavilion

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Center

20 - Youngstown, OH - Covel Centre

22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

24 - Camdel, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center