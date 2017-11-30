CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER Discusses Christmas, Peace, Humanity And More With Little Punk People's ELLIOTT FULLAM; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People hung out with George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher of Cannibal Corpse last night for an exclusive and revealing interview before their show at Irving Plaza in NYC. This show was moved to Irving Plaza due to a literal dumpster fire that spread into the original venue Studio 48 which caused some damage, leading the building to temporarily close down.

In this interview, Corpsegrinder talks about his love of Christmas and pleads for everyone to start coming together and getting along, especially this time of year. He also mentions how our current leaders in charge are too busy fighting with each other and focusing on themselves rather than working for the people who need their help, especially people who are homeless and in poverty. Poverty and war is what he told Elliott he'd love to rid the world of if he had the choice. He also opens up about his hope that there is some kind of life after death where we can reunite with our loved ones when Elliott asked him if he thought we'd all just end up being nothing more than rotting corpses.

There are some fun questions from Elliott as usual, as he asked Corpsegrinder who he would choose if he had to pick a person to put in a grinder as a sacrifice to save humanity. And when asked what his personal picks would be for the "Big Four of Death Metal", he reveals that his favorites are Obituary, Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, and Deicide. In the end of the interview, he once again mentions his dislike for our current politicians in general, calls for us to come together, and praises his fans.

Cannibal Corpse tour dates:

November (with Power Trip, Gatecreeper)

30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

December (with Power Trip, Gatecreeper)

1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

2 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater

3 - Greensboro, NC - Pete's

5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

European dates with The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return (February 9th - 25th), In Arkadia (February 27th - March 18th)

February

9 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

15 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

17 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

18 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

20 - Kassel, Germany - 130bpm

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Aropolis

22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - im Wizemann

27 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

28 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

March

1 - Grenoble, France - Belle Electric

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

7 - St. Etienne, France - Le Fil

8 - Caen, France - Cargo

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

15 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller

17 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

18 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli*

20 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse*

22 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2*

* - no The Black Dahlia Murder