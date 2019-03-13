CANNIBAL CORPSE Loses “Biggest Fan” - Paul Mazurkiewicz Sr. Passes

Terribly sad news as Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz has just lost his father Paul Mazurkiewicz Sr. Singer George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher has posted on Instagram:

“This past Monday, the world lost a great man. Paul Mazurkiewicz Sr. was like a second father to myself and the other members of Cannibal Corpse and our biggest fan. Of all the people I looked forward to seeing when we toured he was number one. He had a smile that warmed your heart. Kind, generous, funny, witty and wise. I could go on and on. Rest In Peace Paul Sr. you will be missed by all you touched.”

Last year at Germany’s Summer Breeze Festival, BraveWords was honoured to meet the death metal legend’s father. “Metal” Tim states: “It was quite surreal to hear about Paul’s upbringing and musical ventures straight from his father’s mouth! Paul Sr. had jut lost his wife and wanted to go on the road with the band. A touching metal moment to say the least. What a beautiful soul and fully supportive of his son’s extreme leanings. This is heartbreaking news beyond. This is us on stage last below … death metal mad men!”



