CANNIBAL CORPSE - Lost In Vegas React To "Hammer Smashed Face" - "This Is A Hard Listen; Put Your Unbiased Hat On..."

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo step up their game a notch and take on Cannibal Corpse's "Hammer Smashed Face".

Following the release of their fourteenth studio album, Red Before Black, last year, Cannibal Corpse will head back out on the road this winter for US live takeover. The tour will run from November 2nd through December 6th with support provided by Hate Eternal and Harm's Way.

Dates:

November

2 - The Music Farm - Columbia, SC

3 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

4 - Shaka's Live - Norfolk, VA

5 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

7 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

8 - Fete - Providence, RI

9 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

10 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

11 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

13 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

14 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

15 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

16 - Durty Nelly's - Palatine, IL

17 - The Majestic Theater - Madison, WI

18 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

20 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

23 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

24 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

25 - The Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

27 - Cosmic Charlies - Lexington, KY

28 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

29 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

30 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

December

1 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

4 - Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

5 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

6 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL