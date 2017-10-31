CANNIBAL CORPSE - Rare 2004 BangerTV Interview Excerpt Presented Raw & Uncut; Video
Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster and singer George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher were interviewed by Sam Dunn at Wacken Open Air in 2004 for the documentary Metal: A Headbanger's Journey. They talked about Cannibal Corpse's history of controversial lyrics and art and why it's important to stay brutal. This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.
On November 3rd, Cannibal Corpse will release their 14th full-length, Red Before Black, via Metal Blade Records. Head to this location, where the record can be pre-ordered in the following formats:
- digipak CD (US exclusive)
- limited edition 2CD digipak (EU exclusive)
- jewelcase CD (EU exclusive)
- opaque red vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 700 copies)
- coke bottle clear vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- white vinyl (FYE exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- transparent red / clear split vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- translucent blue vinyl (Hells Headbangers exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- blood red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- blood red / white splattered vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- white / red splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- opaque wine red marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- box-set (limited to 1500 copies): limited edition 2CD digipak, 'Blood Covered' white / red marble vinyl, cassette, back patch, sweat band, guitar picks, and poster in a black cardboard box (~12.5" x 12.5" x 1.25")
* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!
Many words come to mind when you hear the name Canniibal Corpse, but one truly defines the soon-to-be thirty-year death metal veterans: Unstoppable. Produced by Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, Goatwhore), Red Before Black serves to not only reiterate this but to once more raise the stakes, making it very clear who sets the standard when it comes to always compelling music that is equally brutal and complex. Moreover, the band have pushed themselves again, ensuring that it stands out from their catalog.
"Throughout our career we've tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression. Red Before Black continues in that direction, but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It's definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we've done recently," asserts bassist Alex Webster. "We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them, and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums," adds drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz. "And as Alex said, musically I think it's the most raw sound we've had - and at the same time I think it's our most focused, tightest and catchiest record."
Red Before Black tracklisting:
“Only One Will Die”
“Red Before Black”
“Code Of The Slashers”
“Shedding My Human Skin”
“Remaimed”
“Firestorm Vengeance”
“Heads Shoveled Off”
“Corpus Delicti”
“Scavenger Consuming Death”
“In The Midst Of Ruin”
“Destroyed Without A Trace”
“Hideous Ichor”
“Red Before Black”:
“Code Of The Slashers” video:
In support of Red Before Black, Cannibal Corpse will first head out on a US tour in November/December with Power Trip and Gatecreeper, before heading overseas in early 2018 for a European trek with The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return, and In Arkadia. See below for all dates.
Cannibal Corpse tour dates:
November (with Power Trip, Gatecreeper)
3 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks
4 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
5 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
6 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - Trees
9 - Houston, TX - White Oak
10 - Austin, TX - Sound on Sound Festival
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
14 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
15 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
22 - Denver, CO - Summit
24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
28 - Boston, MA - Royale
29 - New York, NY - Stage 48
30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
December (with Power Trip, Gatecreeper)
1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
2 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater
3 - Greensboro, NC - Pete's
5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
European dates with The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return (February 9th - 25th), In Arkadia (February 27th - March 18th)
February
9 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
15 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
17 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
18 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
20 - Kassel, Germany - 130bpm
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Aropolis
22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - im Wizemann
27 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
28 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
March
1 - Grenoble, France - Belle Electric
2 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
4 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
7 - St. Etienne, France - Le Fil
8 - Caen, France - Cargo
9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
15 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC
16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller
17 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
18 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
19 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli*
20 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse*
22 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2*
* - no The Black Dahlia Murder