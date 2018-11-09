CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black Vinyl Picture Disc Due This Month

On November 23rd, Metal Blade Records will release a limited vinyl picture disc of Cannibal Corpse's latest album, Red Before Black. Purchase your copy at Indie Merch, EMP, or eBay now.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Only One Will Die"

"Red Before Black"

"Code Of The Slashers"

"Shedding My Human Skin"

"Remaimed"

"Firestorm Vengeance"

Side B

"Heads Shoveled Off"

"Corpus Delicti"

"Scavenger Consuming Death"

"In The Midst Of Ruin"

"Destroyed Without A Trace"

"Hideous Ichor"

Cannibal Corpse is currently on the road with Hate Eternal and Harm's Way, for a US tour in support of Red Before Black. See below for all dates.

Dates:

November

9 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

10 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

11 - Skully's - Columbus, OH

13 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

14 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

15 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

16 - Durty Nelly's - Palatine, IL

17 - The Majestic Theater - Madison, WI

18 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

20 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

23 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

24 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

25 - The Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

27 - Cosmic Charlies - Lexington, KY

28 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

29 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

30 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

December

1 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

4 - Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

5 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

6 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL