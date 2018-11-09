CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black Vinyl Picture Disc Due This Month
November 9, 2018, 2 hours ago
On November 23rd, Metal Blade Records will release a limited vinyl picture disc of Cannibal Corpse's latest album, Red Before Black. Purchase your copy at Indie Merch, EMP, or eBay now.
Tracklisting:
Side A
"Only One Will Die"
"Red Before Black"
"Code Of The Slashers"
"Shedding My Human Skin"
"Remaimed"
"Firestorm Vengeance"
Side B
"Heads Shoveled Off"
"Corpus Delicti"
"Scavenger Consuming Death"
"In The Midst Of Ruin"
"Destroyed Without A Trace"
"Hideous Ichor"
Cannibal Corpse is currently on the road with Hate Eternal and Harm's Way, for a US tour in support of Red Before Black. See below for all dates.
Dates:
November
9 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ
10 - Anthology - Rochester, NY
11 - Skully's - Columbus, OH
13 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
14 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH
15 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL
16 - Durty Nelly's - Palatine, IL
17 - The Majestic Theater - Madison, WI
18 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
20 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE
21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
23 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX
24 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
25 - The Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA
27 - Cosmic Charlies - Lexington, KY
28 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA
29 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN
30 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO
December
1 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO
3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN
4 - Georgia Theater - Athens, GA
5 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL
6 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL