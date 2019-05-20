CANNIBAL CORPSE Unveil Brutal “Red Before Black” Video

The latest visual cut from Cannibal Corpse is from the mind of horror FX veteran Doug Sakmann. The concept builds upon the world brought to life by Zev Deans in the previously released "Code of the Slashers" video but adds significantly to the visual gore department. Sakmann shot the concept in Philadelphia, PA and the live footage was captured by Jesse Davis in San Francisco, CA. The video stars adult performers Nadia White and Talia Satana, as well as actresses Sonja Century, Kim Reo, and actor Alex Webster as the final kill of the video.

"Red Before Black" was edited by Metal Blade's own Vince Edwards and then meticulously processed by colorist/senior lead flame artist Luc Job (a pioneer in digital imagery for the last 25 years who has worked with directors David Lachapelle, Ridley Scott and Darren Aronofsky and clients like BMW, Dolce & Gabbana) who was all too happy to assist to bring the gratuitous bloodshed and gore to life for Cannibal Corpse!

Cannibal Corpse are currently on tour with Slayer, Lamb of God, and Amon Amarth.

Dates:

May

20 - Youngstown, OH - Covel Centre

22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

24 - Camdel, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center