CANNIBAL CORPSE Vocalist GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER Shares One-Of-A-Kind Action Figure Created In His Likeness

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher took to instagram to share a one-of-kind action figure created in his likeness.

Says Fisher: "HUGE thank you to @robthecreep who made this custom figure of yours truly!!! It’s so badass! The attention to detail is amazing. The @goatwhorenola T shirt, my tattoos (too hard to get a good pic of them for this post, sorry!) and my wedding ring! He even included accessories! Stuffed animals and a claw to catch them with!!🤣Thank you again Rob.....I LOVE IT!!!"

More images of the figure can be found here.