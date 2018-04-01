CAPTAIN MARVEL Is A GUNS N' ROSES Fan; Movie Set Photo Posted

ComicBook.com snagged some photos from Twitter suggesting that Captain Marvel fans just got their first hint at the Carol Danvers’ musical tastes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to some new photos taken from the movie set. These new set photos show Danvers (Brie Larson) out of her Captain Marvel costume and in much more casual attire appropriate to the film’s 1990s setting: dark jeans and a Guns N' Roses t-shirt.

New photos taken from the set of, "Captain Marvel" show Carol Danvers' taste in music #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/jGD2Ob98AZ — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) 31 March 2018



