CARACH ANGREN Announce European Festival Dates, Reissue Where The Corpses Sink Forever On Vinyl

Carach Angren will be performing select festival dates across Europe this summer as well as a few off-dates with support from Wolfheart. The band will first be hitting up Inferno Metal Festival 2019 in Oslo, Norway on April 21st and as of now, will wrap up their run during the weekend of July 19th at Gefle Metal Festival in Gavle, Sweden. The full run is as follows:

April

21 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival

26-27 - Lichtenfels, Bayern, Germany - Ragnarök Festival

June

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air

28-30 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force Festival

28-29 - Dokkum, The Netherlands - Dokk'Em Open Air

July

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima (with Wolfheart supporting)

16 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi (with Wolfheart supporting)

17 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks (with Wolfheart supporting)

19-20 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

Additionally, the band will be reissuing 2012's Where The Corpses Sink Forever on gold and black LP formats. This was not only the band's third studio album, but their debut to Season Of Mist.

Dutch horror masters Carach Angren take you to the hell of war with Where The Corpses Sink Forever. The trio's dark, black metal-based sound is bombastic, theatrical, and perfectly portrays the groups' cinematic horror concepts. Artwork and tracklisting can be found below.

"An Ominous Recording"

"Lingering In An Imprint Haunting"

"Bitte Tötet Mich"

"The Funerary Dirge Of A Violinist"

"Sir John"

"Spectral Infantry Battalions"

"General Nightmare"

"Little Hector, What Have You Done?"

"These Fields Are Lurking (Seven Pairs Of Demon Eyes)"

Where The Corpses Sink Forever can be pre-ordered on vinyl at this location.