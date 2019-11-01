CARACH ANGREN Begin Recording New Album

Carach Angren is currently in studio for the recordings of their sixth full length, which will be released via Season Of Mist in 2020. Drummer Namtar kicked off the recording last week at the Tidal Wave Studio in Germany.

Carach Angren comment: "After many incredible tours meeting our dedicated fans around the globe, we finally return to the studio! Over the past two years a lot of creativity and effort has already flown into preparing our sixth monstrous full length album. For recording drums, bass and guitars we return to familiar grounds, working with the talented Patrick Damiani at his Tidal Wave Studio in Germany while vocals and orchestral arrangements are being prepared in our own crypt. For the mix of the album we welcome a new force, namely Robert Carranza (Marilyn Manson), who's work up until now has impressed us very much. Get ready for another chapter of horror!"

The new album will follow-up 2017’s Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten.

Pictures by Erik Wijnands / Negakinu