CARACH ANGREN - "Blood Queen" Live Drum Video Streaming

In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, drummer Ivo "Namtar" Wijers of Dutch masters of horror Carach Angren performs "Blood Queen" at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado on November 14th, 2017.

Previously posted footage of Wijers performing "When Crows Tick On Windows" at the same show can be seen below:

Carach Angren perform next on February 6th at CCO De Villeurbanne in Villeurbanne, France. Find the band's live itinerary here.