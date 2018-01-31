CARACH ANGREN Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of Dutch masters of horror, Carach Angren, while the band was on tour with Children Of Bodom, Lost Society and Uncured.

In the video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, drummer Ivo "Namtar" Wijers of Carach Angren performs "When Crows Tick On Windows" at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado on November 14th, 2017. "When Crows Tick On Windows" is featured on the band's 2015 album, This Is No Fairytale.

Carach Angren perform next on February 4th at Petit Bain in Paris, France. Find the band's live itinerary here.