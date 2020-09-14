CARACH ANGREN Featured in New DC Comics Series, Dark Nights: Death Metal; Video
September 14, 2020, an hour ago
Symphonic metal horror masters, Carach Angren, are proud to announce their collaboration with DC comics for the new series, Dark Nights: Death Metal. The first episode is out now and features the band's new song, "Skull With Forked Tongue," which is taken from their latest full length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus.
The episode can be seen below.
About the series: From DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings Recordings comes Dark Nights: Death Metal; based on the best-selling comic series by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Original Score by Tyler Bates.
Credits:
Story by Scott Snyder
Art by Greg Capullo
Directed by Tyler Bates
Edited by Lorena Perez Batista
Batman - Andy Biersack
The Batman Who Laughs, The Joker - Charles Fleischer
Wonder Woman - Chelsea Wolfe
Score by Tyler Bates
Drums by Dave Lombardo
Guitar FX by Zakk Wylde
Mixed by Robert Carranza
“Skull with a Forked Tongue” by Carach Angren
Franckensteina Strataemontanus is out NOW and can be streamed, downloaded, and/or purchased here.