CARACH ANGREN Featured in New DC Comics Series, Dark Nights: Death Metal; Video

Symphonic metal horror masters, Carach Angren, are proud to announce their collaboration with DC comics for the new series, Dark Nights: Death Metal. The first episode is out now and features the band's new song, "Skull With Forked Tongue," which is taken from their latest full length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus.

The episode can be seen below.

About the series: From DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings Recordings comes Dark Nights: Death Metal; based on the best-selling comic series by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Original Score by Tyler Bates.

Credits:

Story by Scott Snyder

Art by Greg Capullo

Directed by Tyler Bates

Edited by Lorena Perez Batista

Batman - Andy Biersack

The Batman Who Laughs, The Joker - Charles Fleischer

Wonder Woman - Chelsea Wolfe

Score by Tyler Bates

Drums by Dave Lombardo

Guitar FX by Zakk Wylde

Mixed by Robert Carranza

“Skull with a Forked Tongue” by Carach Angren

Franckensteina Strataemontanus is out NOW and can be streamed, downloaded, and/or purchased here.