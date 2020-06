CARACH ANGREN - Franckensteina Strataemontanus Limited Edition Unboxed; Video

Symphonic metal masters of horror, Carach Angren, recently released their 6(66)th full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus. Order the album here, and watch an unboxing video for the limited edition below:

The Franckensteina Strataemontanus artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”

“Scourged Ghoul Undead”

“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”

“The Necromancer”

“Sewn For Solitude”

“Operation Compass”

“Monster”

“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”

“Skull With A Forked Tongue”

“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”

“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

Album stream:

“Monster” video:

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)