CARACH ANGREN Launch Music Video For “Charles Francis Coghlan” Track

Dutch black metallers, Carach Angren, have released a video for “Charles Francis Coghlan”, a track from their new concept album, Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten, out today via Season Of Mist. The clip is available for streaming below.

The album artwork was created by Costin Chioreanu.

Tracklisting:

“Opening”

“Charlie”

“Blood Queen”

“Charles Francis Coghlan”

“Song For The Dead”

“In De Naam Van De Duivel”

“Pitch Black Box”

“The Possession Process”

“Charles Francis Coghlan” video:

“Blood Queen” video:

“Charlie”:

“Song For The Dead”:

Order the new album at this location.