CARACH ANGREN Release Hellish New Single “Der Vampir Von Nurnberg”

Symphonic metal masters of horror Carach Angren have unveiled the second new single from their upcoming 6(66)th full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus. The brand new song, “Der Vampir von Nürnberg,”

Carach Angren comments: "We proudly present you 'Der Vampir von Nürnberg,' taken from our upcoming album. The song is a sub-story connected to the overarching horrifying concept on the album. Welcome to the world of a gruesome killer and vampiric necrophiliac dabbling in the wickedness of the occult!"

Franckensteina Strataemontanus is set to be released on June 26. Please note that the date has been changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Preorders here.

Artwork by Stefan Heilemann:

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”

“Scourged Ghoul Undead”

“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”

“The Necromancer”

“Sewn For Solitude”

“Operation Compass”

“Monster”

“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”

“Skull With A Forked Tongue”

“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”

“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

"Der Vampir von Nurnberg":

“Monster” video: