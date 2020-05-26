CARACH ANGREN Releases New Single “Operation Compass”

Symphonic metal masters of horror Carach Angren have unveiled the third new single from their upcoming 6(66)th full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus. The brand new song, "Operation Compass," can be heard below.

Carach Angren comments: "'Operation Compass' will take you back to the sceneries of World War II in North Africa. British forces were instructed to use Dippel's bone oil to poison water wells in case of a retreat, hence the connection to the conceptual story on the album. Listen and watch the phenomenal lyric video, once again done by Tamara/ Aimed & Framed, as this battle turns into a gruesome fata morgana."

Franckensteina Strataemontanus is set to be released on June 26. Please note that the date has been changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Preorders here.

Artwork by Stefan Heilemann:

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”

“Scourged Ghoul Undead”

“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”

“The Necromancer”

“Sewn For Solitude”

“Operation Compass”

“Monster”

“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”

“Skull With A Forked Tongue”

“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”

“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

"Operation Compass":

"Der Vampir von Nurnberg":

“Monster” video: