CARACH ANGREN Share New Single “Monster”

March 11, 2020, 34 minutes ago

Symphonic metal horror masters Carach Angren will release their monstrous sixth full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus, on May 29. In celebration, the Dutch outfit has shared "Monster," the first new single from the offering. Preorders here.

Carach Angren comment: "'Monster'" will give you a grim insight in the overall story that is about to unfold. The track is set to a menacing lyric video created by Tamara Llenas featuring the horrifying otherworldly artwork of Stefan Heilemann, which you will also find throughout all the killer pre-order bundles that go on sale as of today."

Artwork by Stefan Heilemann:

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”
“Scourged Ghoul Undead”
“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”
“The Necromancer”
“Sewn For Solitude”
“Operation Compass”
“Monster”
“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”
“Skull With A Forked Tongue”
“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”
“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

“Monster” video:



