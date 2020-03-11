CARACH ANGREN Share New Single “Monster”

Symphonic metal horror masters Carach Angren will release their monstrous sixth full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus, on May 29. In celebration, the Dutch outfit has shared "Monster," the first new single from the offering. Preorders here.

Carach Angren comment: "'Monster'" will give you a grim insight in the overall story that is about to unfold. The track is set to a menacing lyric video created by Tamara Llenas featuring the horrifying otherworldly artwork of Stefan Heilemann, which you will also find throughout all the killer pre-order bundles that go on sale as of today."

Artwork by Stefan Heilemann:

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”

“Scourged Ghoul Undead”

“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”

“The Necromancer”

“Sewn For Solitude”

“Operation Compass”

“Monster”

“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”

“Skull With A Forked Tongue”

“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”

“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

“Monster” video: