CARACH ANGREN Streaming New Album Franckensteina Strataemontanus Ahead Of Official Release

Symphonic metal masters of horror, Carach Angren, held a virtual listening party and live stream for their upcoming 6(66)th full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus, this morning. Listen to the album in full ahead of tomorrow's release, below.

The band comments: "The long wait is finally over. We proudly present you our new album Franckensteina Strataemontanus. A gruesome story bathed in both fictional and historical elements unveiling the macabre life and influence of alchemist Johan Conrad Dippel."

Franckensteina Strataemontanus can be pre-ordered here.

Artwork by Stefan Heilemann:

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”

“Scourged Ghoul Undead”

“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”

“The Necromancer”

“Sewn For Solitude”

“Operation Compass”

“Monster”

“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”

“Skull With A Forked Tongue”

“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”

“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

Album stream:

“Monster” video:

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)