CARACH ANGREN Streaming New Album Franckensteina Strataemontanus Ahead Of Official Release

June 25, 2020, 32 minutes ago

news black death carach angren

Symphonic metal masters of horror, Carach Angren, held a virtual listening party and live stream for their upcoming 6(66)th full-length, Franckensteina Strataemontanus, this morning. Listen to the album in full ahead of tomorrow's release, below.

The band comments: "The long wait is finally over. We proudly present you our new album Franckensteina Strataemontanus. A gruesome story bathed in both fictional and historical elements unveiling the macabre life and influence of alchemist Johan Conrad Dippel."

Franckensteina Strataemontanus can be pre-ordered here.

Artwork by Stefan Heilemann:

Tracklisting:

“Here In German Woodland”
“Scourged Ghoul Undead”
“Franckensteina Strataemontanus”
“The Necromancer”
“Sewn For Solitude”
“Operation Compass”
“Monster”
“Der Vampir von Nurnberg”
“Skull With A Forked Tongue”
“Like A Conscious Parasite I Roam”
“Frederick’s Experiments” (Bonus track)

Album stream:

“Monster” video:

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)





ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

