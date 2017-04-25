CARACH ANGREN Streaming New Song “Charlie”

Dutch black metallers, Carach Angren, will release their new concept album, Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten, on June 16th via Season Of Mist. The album track “Charlie” is available for streaming below.

The album tracklisting and artwork (created by Costin Chioreanu) can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Opening”

“Charlie”

“Bloodqueen”

“Charles Francis Coghlan”

“Song For The Dead”

“In De Naam Van De Duivel”

“Pitch Black Box”

“The Possession Process”

“Charlie”:

“Song For The Dead”:

Pre-order the new album at this location.

(Photo - Negakinu Photography & Design)