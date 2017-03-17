CARACH ANGREN To Release Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten Album In June; “Song For The Dead” Track Streaming

Dutch black metallers, Carach Angren, will release their new concept album, Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten, on June 16th via Season Of Mist. The album tracklisting and artwork (created by Costin Chioreanu) can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Opening”

“Charlie”

“Bloodqueen”

“Charles Francis Coghlan”

“Song For The Dead”

“In De Naam Van De Duivel”

“Pitch Black Box”

“The Possession Process”

The album track, “Song For The Dead”, is available for streaming below.

Says the band: “After months of hard work, we proudly reopen the doors to our haunted mansion to reveal the first deadly taste of our upcoming concept album. A unique horror story as you all expect and deserve from us, we consider this as one of the most terrifying tracks that we have created so far.”

Pre-order the new album at this location.

(Photo - Negakinu Photography & Design)