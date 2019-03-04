CARCASS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, NAPALM DEATH Featured In New Book Aesthetics Of Sickness

Heavy Music Artwork has announced the Aesthetics Of Sickness book release. By far one of the most complex and demanding projects yet undertaken by the publisher, the volume is comprised of iconic extreme metal bands including: Carcass, Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Avulsed, Death Angel, Impaled, and more. Within the 250+ pages, artists showcase their vision, depth and lust for gore. A one of a kind adventure, drenched in blood; get your copy now at this location.

After a foreward by Carcass vocalist / bassist Jeff Walker, Aesthetics Of Sickness also features interviews with the following artists: Hermann Nitsch, Andres Serrano, Jordan Eagles, Vincent Castiglia, Neal Auch, Dr Rev Mayers, Jen Lewis, and Maxime Taccardi.

A video preview can be seen below: